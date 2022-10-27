Premier League predictions: Arsenal supreme, Liverpool back on song

Just three rounds of Premier League fixtures before the 2022 World Cup takes over, and all managers will be trying to keep their players' minds on domestic business.

Much can change before Qatar kicks off on November 20 in this stop-start season, and there is no doubt fatigue will play a big part somewhere down the line.

A mammoth Saturday of fixtures gets under way with champions Manchester City making the trip to Leicester City. That's the first of eight games, with the others including Tottenham travelling to Bournemouth and on-a-roll Newcastle hosting Aston Villa. The day rounds off with wounded Liverpool taking out their frustrations on Leeds United.

An all-action Saturday means a quieter Sunday, with leaders Arsenal hosting Nottingham Forest, and West Ham travelling to meet Manchester United and a forgiven Cristiano Ronaldo.

