Ajax v Liverpool player ratings: Timber 6, Klassen 3; Salah 8, Nunez 7

Liverpool overcame a slow start to beat hosts Ajax 3-0 on Wednesday, ensuring a top-two finish in Group A and progress into the knockout stage of the Champions League.

READ MORE Liverpool reach Champions League last 16 after crushing Ajax

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead against the run of play three minutes before halftime and they then took command after the break with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to claim a convincing triumph.

The victory kept Liverpool three points behind leaders Napoli, who won at home against Rangers at the same time to make it five out of five in the group.

Napoli will be at Anfield next Tuesday to decide top place, when Liverpool would need victory by at least 3-0 to edge the Serie A leaders on the head-to-head result between the two after losing 4-1 in Naples in September.

Tony Evans provides the player ratings from Anfield in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.