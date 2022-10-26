Lewandowski trains for Bayern clash with Barca's European hopes on the line - in pictures

Barcelona face a Herculean task as they look to rescue their fast-fading Champions League campaign.

The scheduling of Wednesday's matches is such that the Catalans could be on the brink of elimination even before their match against Bayern Munich kicks off if Inter Milan beat Czech minnows Viktoria Plzen at home earlier in the day.

Xavi's side have just one win from their first four matches in Group C, with a 3-3 draw at home against Inter Milan earlier in October probably sealing their fate.

For a club that spent lavishly in the summer on players including Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha, the elimination would be embarrassing and catastrophic financially.

However, manager Xavi said his team will give it their all, irrespective of what happens in the Inter game.

"We'll watch [that game] on television all together in the dressing room," said Xavi. "Regardless of what happens in Milan, we have to show that we can compete.

"We are extremely motivated to show we can compete with them, we will go out with the same intensity we showed against Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao. We have to match them."

The odds, however, are stacked against Barca. The German champions have beaten Barcelona each of the last five times they have faced each other, including 8-2 in Lisbon and two 3-0 wins last season in the group phase.