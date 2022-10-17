Real Madrid v Barcelona ratings: Vinicius 9, Benzema 8; Garcia 4, Busquets 4

Barcelona coach Xavi said he is worried about the critical mistakes his team keep making that have derailed their Champions League campaign and led to a disheartening 3-1 defeat at rivals Real Madrid in the clasico on Sunday.

Real's Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo were all on target as the dominant hosts deservedly won to leapfrog their rivals and move three points clear at the top of La Liga.

"We are stuck in a negative dynamic, nothing works and maybe it's a moment to shake things up a little to try to get back on track," Xavi said. "We are not (playing) well. I can't be happy with almost anything, losing 3-1.

"We were doing very well in La Liga but we have to improve our forcefulness, aggressiveness. We had talked about it, that we had to learn how to stop the counter-attacks, and in the first goal they caught us in a transition."

