Rejuvenated Liverpool stars Salah and Nunez prepare for next test - in pictures

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side's ability to grind out three points against West Ham United as they backed up their weekend victory over Manchester City.

But there was no sitting back for Klopp's squad as they immediately hit the training ground after Wednesday's Anfield triumph, with forward Mohamed Salah leading the way ahead of the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Darwin Nunez's header, his first Anfield goal, sealed another 1-0 win for Liverpool, who have climbed into seventh place after a troubled start to the campaign.

While Sunday's success over second-placed champions City was a belter, the victory against West Ham was less dramatic but equally important for maintaining momentum.

"Overall, I think it is a deserved three points," Klopp said. "It is a very important, tough period for all teams so you have to grind results out and now in three days' time the next fight is waiting already.

"That's the situation and for the moment, all good."

