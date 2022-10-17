Kylian Mbappe says reports he wants to leave PSG 'completely false'

Kylian Mbappe has denied media reports claiming that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January, saying he was surprised by the news and the timing of it.

Several French media outlets published reports last Tuesday that the French striker was unhappy with the club over unfulfilled promises on signings - just hours before PSG's Champions League match against Benfica.

"I never asked for my departure in January," he told reporters after PSG's 1-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

"The information that came out on the day of the [Champions League match against Benfica], I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly."

PSG coach Christophe Galtier said he also found the timing of the stories suspect following the 1-1 draw against Benfica.

Mbappe scored from the penalty spot in the match, a result that kept the Parisians top of Group H on eight points, ahead of their Portuguese rivals.

"I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all," Mbappe added.

"I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out.

"Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here."

The 23-year-old France international was linked with a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid last summer and was expected to move from the Paris club after five years.

Instead, Mbappe penned a new three-year contract at the Parc des Princes, but rumours of his apparent unhappiness in France, coupled with persistent reports of a falling out with teammate Neymar, continue to linger.

Neymar's goal in first-half injury time was enough to seal the three points against bitter rivals Marseille, who had Samuel Gigot sent off in the 72nd minute.

PSG top Ligue 1 on 29 points, three ahead of surprise challengers Lorient.

