Klopp: Liverpool 'changed the mood' ahead of Man City clash with 'special' win at Rangers

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Champions League thrashing of Rangers has "changed the mood" at the club ahead of Sunday's Premier League encounter against Manchester City.

After falling a goal behind at Ibrox, through Scott Arfield, Liverpool roared back to demolish their Scottish hosts 7-1, Mohamed Salah's record-breaking six-minute hat-trick from the bench adding to a double from Roberto Firmino and a Darwin Nunez goal, before Harvey Elliot sealed the rout late on.

It was a timely performance from Liverpool, who are struggling in the Premier League. The Reds sit 10th in the table having won just two of their opening eight games, and welcome a Manchester City side in superb form to Anfield on Sunday.

"It changed the mood, definitely," Klopp said after Liverpool's win. "It is completely different, but we all know who we are welcoming [to Anfield] on Sunday and this will be a different game, we know that. It is better to go into a game with the feeling we’ve got tonight than any other."

Salah's return to goalscoring from will be a significant boost for Klopp and Liverpool ahead of Sunday's match. The usually prolific Egyptian is yet to hit his previous heights this season, scoring just twice in the Premier League.

"Special. Typical Mo. Very important, the whole thing," Klopp said. "How the boys adapted; to the positions, to the line-up, the reaction of the boys on the pitch. I thought everybody who started tonight played really well. I cannot think of one player who didn’t have a good game."

The victory puts Liverpool on the brink of advancing to the last 16. On nine points with two games to play, they lead third-placed Ajax by six points but trail group leaders Napoli by three points.

For Rangers, it was another chastening Champions League defeat that keeps them on zero points after four games.

"We need to accept the criticism. It's part of my job, and part of the players' job," Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. "We have to take it on the chin. The whole locker room was quiet, because everyone feels the loss.

"Sometimes when the emotions are very high it's better not to speak and pick it up tomorrow. We have to change our mentality. We can be very strong, but when we are not there mentally, our levels drop really quick."