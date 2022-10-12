Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Liverpool prepare for Rangers clash - in pictures

Liverpool will be looking to regroup in the Champions League against Rangers on Wednesday after their tough 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Reds walked away with a 2-0 win against the Glasgow side last week, but that scoreline bucks a potentially worrisome trend for Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have scored more than one goal just once when facing Scottish teams away in the Champions League.

They have managed two wins from three group-stage matches so far, taking three points from Ajax after their 4-1 loss to Napoli, and another victory will put them in a strong position to make the knockout stages.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez and the squad tuned up for the Wednesday night clash at Hampden Park with a training session in front of Klopp.

But there was bad news for the manager with defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip expected to be missing for up to three weeks through injury.

Both England right-back Alexander-Arnold – who has an ankle injury – and centre-back Matip, who has a calf issue, came off at Arsenal on Sunday.

Winger Luis Diaz has already been ruled out with a knee injury – also picked up against Arsenal – until December.

Klopp's side have six matches scheduled between now and the end of October, including a home match with champions Manchester City on Sunday.

