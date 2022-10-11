Messi missing while Mbappe is all smiles as PSG train for Champions League - in pictures

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking for a return to winning ways when they take on Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 leaders were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Reims on Saturday after being reduced to 10 men just before half time when defender Sergio Ramos was sent-off for the 28th time in his career.

Manager Christophe Galtier had made five changes from the team that drew 1-1 away to Benfica in their midweek Champions League fixture and was without the injured Lionel Messi.

The 35-year-old had scored his 127th Champions League goal during the game in Lisbon but asked to come off in the second half due to a calf problem which has now ruled him out of the reverse game at the Parc des Princes.

Messi's fitness will be a worry for PSG and Argentina, with the World Cup in Qatar a little over a month away.

Despite Messi's absence, Kylian Mbappe looked in fine fettle during training on Monday. A possible reason for his upbeat mood could be Forbes' latest list of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

The striker overtook teammate Messi and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to be become the best paid player in the world. According to the magazine, Mbappe will earn a record $128 million in annual earnings for the 2022/23 season, more than Messi ($120m) and Ronaldo ($100m).

PSG will also be without defenders Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes as well as midfielder Renato Sanches for Tuesday's game in the French capital. They sit top of Group H, ahead of Benfica on goals scored.

