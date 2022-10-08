Klopp urges misfiring Nunez to 'calm down' in front of goal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed forward Darwin Nunez to regain his goal-scoring touch, urging the Uruguay international to show composure while finishing off chances.

Nunez has had a slow start at Liverpool, scoring two goals and getting one assist in the eight games he has played since joining the club from Benfica for £64 million, in a deal that could eventually rise to £85m.

Read more Diogo Dalot: We needed a response after the Manchester derby

The 23-year-old also served a three-game suspension after he was sent off for an apparent head-butt on his home debut.

"I think he said himself he feels the pressure," Klopp said. "He has to calm himself down.

"You can see the movements are exceptional and if you would see him finishing in training you would think, 'My God.' But in the games obviously (he is) then a bit in a rush.

"He needs to calm down just in the moment to use his full range of finishing but it's not something – as a striker you just have to feel that. Then it will go from there. So, not to change, just to keep going actually."

Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League on 10 points after seven games. They play away to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed William Saliba's quiet confidence to establish himself in the league as the French centre-back's performances have earned comparisons to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, ahead of their clash this weekend.

Saliba has been a major factor in the Gunners brilliant start to the season after finally establishing himself as a first-team regular.

The 21-year-old was signed by Arsenal in 2019, but spent the last three years on loan at St Etienne, Nice and Marseille.

"I am really happy with where he is at the moment. He is Saliba, he's no-one else and he needs to make his own career," said Arteta on comparisons to how Van Dijk's arrival at Liverpool in January 2018 transformed Klopp's men into regular contenders for major trophies.

"The way he has established himself, the composure and leadership he has shown on the pitch has been really good.

"And then that he has done it in a really natural way without any flashing lights, just being himself. He's very quiet and at the same time very confident."