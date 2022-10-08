Al Jazira end Sharjah’s winning run in Adnoc Pro League

Al Jazira ended Sharjah’s four-match winning streak by holding them to a 3-3 draw in an entertaining top of the table clash in the Adnoc Pro League at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Sharjah still remain on top of the league chart with 13 points while Jazira are two behind them in second.

Read more Al Bataeh stun Baniyas as they maintain good start in Adnoc Pro League

Sharjah took the lead through Francisco Alcacer in the 14th minute when he timed his run perfectly to head in Caio Lucas' cross and then they had to come twice from behind to share points.

Ali Mabkhout struck the equaliser when he found the bottom corner of the net. The league’s all-time top scorer cut inside the box before lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper Darwish Mohammad on the 28th minute for his brace.

Jazira’s joy, however, was cut short when Caio grabbed the equaliser a minute later when he ran onto a superb pass from Konstantinos Manolas to break the offside trap and drill the ball into the back of the net.

Abdalla Ramadan regained the lead for Jazira in the 38th minute when he stepped up to curl a superb free-kick into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Sharjah were awarded a penalty when Mohammed Al Attas handled the ball and Caio stepped forward to convert from the spot for his second goal of the game 20 minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Al Ain registered a 2-0 win in Dibba, Ajman continued to impress with a 2-0 win over Baniyas at home and Shabab Al Ahli were held to a scoreless draw by Kalba at the Rashid Stadium in the other games on the night.

Andrii Yarmolenko put Al Ain ahead in the sixth minute and Kodjo Laba sealed the game for them with a 90th minute strike to take their tally to 10 points and stay third in the league.

Ajman grabbed their second win with a similar result. Prestige Mboungou put them in front on 12 minutes and their Tunisian midfielder Firas ben Alarbi struck in injury time.