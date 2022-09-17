Al Bataeh stun Baniyas as they maintain good start in Adnoc Pro League

Promoted side Al Bataeh maintained their bright start in the Adnoc Pro League with a stunning 1-0 away victory at Baniyas on Saturday.

Lourency Do scored the only goal of the match on 57 minutes as Bataeh joined Kalba and Shabab Al Ahli on six points but moves ahead of them to third on a better goal difference.

Sharjah and Al Jazira are on nine points with the former on top spot with a better goal aggregate.

Do broke the deadlock when he picked up the ball down the left flank before firing a left-footer into the top corner of the net, which was enough as they held Baniyas from getting back into the game.

Shabab Al Ahli notched their second win with a 2-1 result against Al Wahda at the Rashid Stadium.

Omar Khribin opened the scoring for the home side when he struck a powerful volley from an Igor Jesus cross on 15 minutes.

Abdulla Hamad cancelled the lead with a clinical finish from inside the six-yard box after Ismail Matar teed up Tahnoon Al Zaabi on the left wing with a brilliant back-heel pass.

Shabab Al Ahli regained the lead through Jesus soon after the break. The Brazilian sent a diving header off a cross from Bader Nasser to the bottom corner of the net to hand Wahda a second successive defeat.

Habib Al Fardan and Braian Ramirez struck twice within three minutes in the second half to lead Kalba to victory over Al Dhafra 2-0 in the other game on the night.

Yaser Alblooshi fed Al Fardan to break the deadlock on 72 minutes and Ramirez struck three minutes later for Kalba’s second win.