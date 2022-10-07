Anderlecht v West Ham player ratings: Verschaeren 7, Silva 6; Areola 8, Scamacca 7

West Ham United sealed a third Europa Conference League win in a row thanks to substitute Gianluca Scamacca's late finish against Anderlecht on Thursday.

The game seemed to be heading for a goalless draw when three West Ham subsitututes – Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Scamacca – combined to secure a 1-0 victory in Brussels.

West Ham, though, were grateful to goalkeeper Alphonse Areola who pulled off a fine save from Fabio Silva's bullet header shortly after Scamacca's goal.

The Hammers are top of Group B with their 100 per cent record, with Anderlecht five points behind in second place.

Manager David Moyes made nine changes from the side that beat Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, with only Craig Dawson and Jarrod Bown still in the starting XI.

Said Benrahma has the best opportunities in the first half, the best of which from a Bowen cut-back that the Algerian blazed over the bar.

The goal finally came in the 79th minute when the three substitutes were involved in a slick move that ended with Paqueta slipping a ball through to Italian striker Scamacca who finished well.

You can see the player ratings from Thursday's game in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.