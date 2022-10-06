Manchester United ratings at Omonia: Rashford 9, Martial 8, Sancho 5

Manchester United overcame an early setback to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League and begin the recovery process after their derby defeat in the Premier League.

Seeking some respite in Cyprus following the 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday, United fell behind to a goal on the counter by Iran striker Karim Ansarifard in the 34th minute.

However, the second-half substitutes made the difference. Marcus Rashford equalised in the 53rd minute with a curling shot from just inside the area before he produced a deft flick to fellow replacement Anthony Martial, who cut inside and shot low inside the near post.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a rare start for United and struck the post from close range before driving in a cross that Rashford converted for his second goal in the 84th minute.

Nikolas Panagiotou replied a minute later for Omonia to ensure a tense finish.

It was a second victory in three Group E games for United, who are three points behind Real Sociedad - 2-0 winners at 10-man Sheriff Tiraspol.

