Salah, Firmino and Van Dijk train with Liverpool ahead of Rangers clash - in pictures

Liverpool look to put their domestic frustrations to one side as they take on Rangers in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a home draw with Brighton at the weekend when, after fighting back from two goals down to lead 3-2, Leandro Trossard grabbed a late leveller to complete his hat-trick and earn his team a point.

READ MORE Jurgen Klopp tells Darwin Nunez not to worry over stalled start to Liverpool career

The result leaves Liverpool ninth in the table, a whopping 11 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, although they have a game in hand on the Gunners.

“With all the good things we did during the week the confidence is a little flower and when someone stamps on it, it is really difficult,” said Klopp after the match. “We have to accept it. Of course it is not enough for us but it is what we got.

“I know we have 10 points and that's the reality. I don't hide from that. We have to go together and build.”

Liverpool were thrashed 4-1 away to Napoli in their opening Champions League Group A game but secured a 2-1 win in their next match against Ajax at Anfield, thanks to a late Joel Matip header.

Rangers currently sit bottom of the group having lost 4-0 away to Ajax and then 3-0 against Napoli in Glasgow. They are second in the Scottish Premiership table, two points behind leaders Celtic.

You can see images of Liverpool players training ahead of Tuesday's game in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Liverpool 3 Brighton 3: player ratings