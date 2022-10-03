Leeds vs Aston Villa ratings: Struijk 7, Sinisterra 4; Coutinho 6, McGinn 7

Leeds held on for a point in a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday after Luis Sinisterra’s moment of foolishness left Jesse Marsch’s team with 10 men against Aston Villa.

The home side stood firm at Elland Road, but it was with little thanks to the Colombian forward, who was sent off just after halftime.

Sinisterra failed to retreat 10 yards for a free kick, leaving referee Stuart Attwell no choice but to show a yellow card. With the 23-year-old Sinisterra having already been cautioned in the first half for a foul on John McGinn, it led to a red.

But Leeds, who had Marsch watching from the stands after a touchline ban for his own red card against Brentford last month, were still able to secure a point.

