Manchester City v Manchester United ratings: Foden 9.5, Haaland 10; Sancho 2, Fernandes 3

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as Manchester City destroyed rivals United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Norwegian striker became the first player to score three successive Premier League home trebles and took his tally to 17 goals since moving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Foden notched his first treble for the club as City narrowed the gap on leaders Arsenal to one point. Erik ten Haag's side remain in sixth place having seen their four-game win streak come crashing to a humiliating halt.

The damage was done in the opening 45 minutes as the reigning champions blasted their way into a 4-0 lead thanks to Foden's goals at the start and end of the half, with two quick-fire strikes from Haaland in the middle.

A fabulous Antony finish pulled one back for United 10 minutes after the break only for both Haaland and then Foden to go on to secure their hat-tricks.

City took their foot off the gas with a quadruple substitution allowing United to pull a couple of goals back which they barely deserved through Anthony Martial.

