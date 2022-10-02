West Ham v Wolves player ratings: Scamacca 7, Rice 6; Costa 6, Moutinho 4

West Ham United moved out of the relegation zone as Gianluca Scamacca's first Premier League goal paved the way for a 2-0 home victory over struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Scamacca, who joined for a reported initial £30 million ($33.48m) from Italian club Sassuolo in the close season, rifled a slightly-deflected shot past Wolves keeper Jose Sa in the 29th minute.

West Ham were by far the better side and doubled their lead through Jarrod Bowen's sharp left-footed finish in the 54th minute after Thilo Kehrer's blocked shot fell to him.

Wolves, who gave a debut to former Chelsea striker Diego Costa as a substitute, rarely looked like worrying a West Ham side who claimed their second win of the season.

Costa, a free transfer until the end of the season, headed one good chance wide while Daniel Podence had a goal ruled out for offside as Wolves finally rallied.

West Ham moved up to 15th with seven points with Wolves dropping into the bottom three with six.

