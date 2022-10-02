Jose Mourinho watches Roma beat Inter Milan from team bus outside San Siro

Jose Mourinho watched his Roma side beat Inter Milan 2-1 on Saturday from a team bus outside the San Siro, a result which kept the capital club in touch with Serie A leaders Napoli following their 3-1 win over Torino.

Mourinho was serving a one-match ban after storming onto the pitch during the defeat to Atalanta in Roma's previous Serie A match, meaning he was not present on the touchline for Saturday's game.

Instead, he watched the match from the team bus outside the stadium and documented it with a series of Instagram stories. Following the victory, the Portuguese manager uploaded a short video of him celebrating with Roma fans.

Chris Smalling scored the winning goal with a header 15 minutes from time to complete Roma's comeback from going behind to Federico Dimarco's fine first-half strike.

Roma, who levelled through Paulo Dybala six minutes before half-time, are four points behind Napoli in fourth place after a win which also leaves Inter further back in the title race.

Simone Inzaghi's seventh-placed team are eight points off the pace after losing for the fourth time in their eight matches, hardly the best preparation for the crucial Champions League visit of Barcelona on Tuesday.

Inter started strongly and were effectively camped in Roma's half for most of the first half, the away side not able to do anything more than sit back and try to hold off waves of attack.

The hosts got their breakthrough when Inter academy product Dimarco swept home Nicolo Barella's nicely-weighted pass.

Inter looked heavy favourites for the win but the goal awoke Roma, who were level nine minutes later.

Jose Mourinho parked outside the San Siro in a van watching his side beat Inter cause he’s suspended from the last game🤣 pic.twitter.com/jGOmEYL1Bu — george (@StokeyyG2) October 1, 2022

Starting up front in place of Tammy Abraham, Dybala thrashed in his brilliant leveller from the Italy left-back's deep cross.

Roma then completed the comeback settled with Smalling's second goal of the season to give Mourinho a precious win against his old club.

Napoli maintain charge

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored his maiden Serie A goals in Napoli's home win over Torino, his brace in the first 12 minutes setting up the hosts for their sixth successive win in all competitions.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's fifth goal of his first Serie A season eight minutes before half-time will also keep Napoli in first place unless Atalanta beat Fiorentina by five goals on Sunday.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored twice to guide Napoli to victory over Torino. AFP

"I'm very happy, I don't want to lie, it's the first time for me in Serie A," Anguissa told DAZN. "It's important to score but I just want to do my job. If the goals come I'm happy but the first thing for me is my team, for my team to win.

"So if we can win all the games, even if I don't score I don't care. I just want to win."

Napoli go into next week's trip to Ajax in high spirits knowing they could take a big step towards the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Luciano Spalletti's side have also netted 18 times in their eight league fixtures despite having to do without starting centre-forward Victor Osimhen for their last three matches.

Torino, who scored through Antonio Sanabria just before the break, stay ninth after losing their third straight game and are level on 10 points with local rivals Juventus who host Bologna on Sunday.

Ivan Juric's side have been unlucky to collect no points from their last three fixtures, with their previous two defeats coming late and after decent performances.