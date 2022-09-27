Mancini: Important Italy reached Nations League final four after missing out on World Cup

Goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco secured Italy a 2-0 win away to Hungary on Monday and a place in the Nations League semi-finals.

The European champions finished top of League A Group 3 on 11 points, one ahead of Hungary, who needed to avoid defeat to secure a place in the last four.

Raspadori took advantage of a mistake by the defence in the 27th minute to convert a rebound from the edge of the box.

Hungary then had a great chance to equalise just after the break but goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out a flurry of shots by Loic Nego, Callum Styles and captain Adam Szalai, who on Monday ended his international career.

Midfielder Federico Dimarco made it 2-0 for the visitors in the 52nd minute when he blasted the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

"We were excellent for 70 minutes. The last 20 I didn't like too much," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

"It's important to have reached the Nations League final four for the second time, but the previous results unfortunately remain.

"Let's say that we were good at restarting and setting up a group that has values on which you can work.

"The goal? It's bypassing the month of December," he added, with his team sidelined for the World Cup which runs from November 20-December 18 after the Azzurri failed to qualify for a second successive global finals.

Italy join Croatia and the Netherlands in next year's finals tournament, while Spain and Portugal will play in Braga on Tuesday for the last spot available.