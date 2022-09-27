England vs Germany player ratings: Maguire 3, Mount 8; Sane 5; Havertz 8

England and Germany played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Nations League with all six goals arriving in the second half at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

A cagey first half saw Raheem Sterling come closest to scoring when his low finished was well saved by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Germany failed to register a shot on target.

There was a blow for England in the opening 45 minutes when defender John Stones limped off with a hamstring injury.

It was Germany who opened the scoring, though, thanks to an double mistake by centre-half Harry Maguire who gave away possession before clumsily bringing down Jamal Musiala seven minutes after the break. Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan made no mistake from the spot.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has stuck by Maguire, despite the defender losing his starting place with Manchester United, but he was at fault again for the visitors' second goal after losing the ball and then being caught well out of position as Kai Havertz curled home a brilliant finish.

It was looking like England's woeful recent form was going to continue until they were given a glimmer of hope when Luke Shaw's shot crept over the line to make it 2-1.

Substitutes Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount then combined well before the Chelsea man finished superbly to level the scores.

The sensational comeback was completed when Harry Kane fired home from the spot after Nico Schlotterbeck was judged to have fouled Jude Bellingham after a VAR review, with England's third goal in 12 minutes.

But Southgate's side were denied a morale-boosting win when goalkeeper Nick Pope fumbled Serge Gnabry's routine shot and Havertz pounced to make it 3-3, condemning England to their worst run of results since 1993.

