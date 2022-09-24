Six signings Chelsea manager Graham Potter could make to kickstart his Blues revolution

Chelsea moved swiftly to secure the services of Brighton manager Graham Potter after sacking Thomas Tuchel following their Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Discussions at the west London are already underway over recruits in January and next summer, as the 47-year-old looks to reshape his squad.

So, who could he target?

Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol. AP

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Chelsea reportedly had a bid of around £77 million rejected for Gvardiol this summer, which would have also seen the defender remain at Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.

The Blues are expected to reignite their interest in the 20-year-old centre-back, who is regarded as one of Europe's most promising young defenders.

Gvardiol has played in every Bundesliga match for his current employers so far this campaign, and looks set to earn a place in the Croatia squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

He is under contract with the German club until the summer of 2027, so Chelsea would most likely have to break the bank if they are to secure his services this winter.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo celebrates scoring. Action Images

Moises Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion)

The highly-rated South American joined the Seagulls in February 2021 and has made 16 appearances to date, netting against Manchester United and Leicester City.

Caicedo, who is a January target for Liverpool, could opt to follow Potter to Stamford Bridge, despite the talented 20-year-old insisting he is happy on the south coast.

The Ecuador international when asked about the rumours he continues to generate said: “I’m very happy here at Brighton. I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here.”

It remains to be seen if Chelsea make a move for the midfielder this winter.

Declan Rice of West Ham United. Getty

Declan Rice (West Ham)

Rice and West Ham have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that he will stay at the club for the remainder of the campaign, before he departs next summer, reports have suggested.

The 23-year-old was handed the Hammers’ captain’s armband officially for this campaign, with Mark Noble hanging up his boots at the end of last season.

It was widely reported that it would take a bid of £150m for West Ham to be willing to part ways with Rice, with the England international’s contract up in the summer of 2024.

Rice spent almost a decade in Chelsea’s academy before joining West Ham at the age of 15 and has developed into the Hammers’ most important player in recent seasons.

A move back to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards it seems.

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion. Getty

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Chelsea are well stocked when it comes to full-back options, but a move for Lamptey would see him link up with Potter and also return to his boyhood club.

The 20-year-old committed his future to Brighton in January by signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

A move though, could see Reece James pushed further forward and deployed as a wing-back. The basis for Potter’s flexible side is a 3-5-2 formation that seeks to press and hound the opposition, winning the ball and quickly transitioning the play forward at the earliest opportunity.

Potter is a huge fan of Lamptey due to his versatility and previously heaped praise on the England U21 star. "With his pace and technical ability, Tariq [Lamptey] provides us with another option on the right side of the pitch both at right-back, where we already have good competition, and also further up the pitch,” Potter said following his Brighton arrival in 2020.

Leverkusen's German forward Florian Wirtz. AFP

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Another Leverkusen youth academy graduate, Wirtz, could opt to follow in the footsteps of Kai Havertz to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has previously attracted interest from several Premier League sides including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and both Manchester clubs, as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Wirtz is currently tied down to Leverkusen until June 2027, and previously picked up an anterior knee ligament injury in back in March this year, which ended his time on the pitch last campaign early.

Prior to being sidelined, he netted seven goals and 10 assists across 24 Bundesliga appearances to help his side finish third last season domestically.

He also won his first four senior international caps for Germany between September and October 2021 and could contention for a place in Hansi Flick's 2022 World Cup squad.

Potter’s faith in youth means a move could suit all parties.

Brighton's Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard. AFP

Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Trossard has been tipped to make the move to Stamford Bridge joining former boss Potter. The Belgium international has impressed so far this campaign, netting twice and assisting one in six appearances.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Amex Stadium as a winger but was also deployed as a striker, No 10 and left wing-back during his time under Potter.

Newcastle, Everton and Arsenal have been linked with the former Genk star over the past few months, with the latter being keen to sign a winger before the transfer window closed to provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.