Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard train with Belgium ahead of Wales clash - in pictures

Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard were all smiles as they took part in training ahead of Belgium's upcoming Uefa Nations League matches.

The Red Devils face Wales at home on Thursday before travelling to take on Netherlands in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Midfielder De Bruyne has been instrumental in Manchester City's fast start in the Premier League while forward Hazard has found game time hard to come by at La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The two will hope to combine as Belgium see out their Nations League assignments though, and looked in good spirits alongside national teammates Dries Mertens, Youri Tielemans and Axel Witsel.

Belgium sit second in League A Group 4 on seven points from four matches, three behind leaders Netherlands.

To see a training gallery of Belgium being put through their paces by the coaching staff of Roberto Martinez and his assistant Thierry Henry, check out the photo gallery above.