Cristiano Ronaldo looks relaxed as Portugal gear up for Uefa Nations League - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo looked in relaxed mood Tuesday as Portugal began their preparations for their upcoming Uefa Nations League double-header.

The star forward has endured a frustrating start to the campaign at Manchester United, scoring just once — a penalty against Sheriff in the Europa League — after failing to secure a move away from Old Trafford over the summer.

But despite his struggles at club level, Portugal boss Fernando Santos insisted that “nobody should doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo remains crucial for the national team.”

Ronaldo, 37, is set to add to his 189 caps when Portugal take on Czech Republic in Prague on Saturday before hosting Iberian rivals Spain four days later in Braga.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward is international football's top scorer of all time with 117 goals and will look to lead Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar beginning in November.

Above is a photo gallery of Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates preparing for their upcoming games. To move on to the next image, simply scroll or click on the arrows.

Ronaldo's individual records