Gnabry, Muller, Musiala and Sane train with Germany ahead of Hungary clash - in pictures

Bayern Munich trio Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane all took part in training with Germany Tuesday ahead of the Uefa Nations League double-header.

READ MORE Cristiano Ronaldo looks relaxed as Portugal gear up for Uefa Nations League - in pictures

Bayern trail surprise Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin by five points in the Bundesliga, but Germany coach Hansi Flick has not hesitated to call on the Bayern forwards for the games against Hungary on Friday and England three days later.

Another Bayern player included in the squad is 19-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala, who has shone despite his team's struggles.

Germany will use the Nations League games as preparations for their opening match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on November 23 when the four-time champions take on Japan in Group E. Costa Rica and Spain are the other two teams in the group.

To see images of the Germany players being put through their paces, check out the picture gallery above. To move on to the next image, simply swipe on your device or click on the arrows.