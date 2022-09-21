German stars Neuer and Goretzka out of Nations League clash against England with Covid-19

Captain and midfielder sent home from camp in Frankfurt

The National
Sep 21, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Germany captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka have been ruled out of the Nations League clashes with Hungary and England after recording positive Covid-19 tests.

The news was confirmed by the German team in Frankfurt on Wednesday, where the squad are in training.

READ MORE
Headaches for France boss Deschamps over Griezmann, Pogba, Kante and stars of 2018 triumph

The pair, who are teammates at Bayern Munich, have left the camp and will not take part in either of the upcoming fixtures.

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has been called in to replace Neuer, with another player set to be nominated for Goretzka.

Germany's Bild reports the tests were carried out due to a positive test for a close personal contact of one of the players.

Both players tested negative on Monday when they entered camp.

Germany sit second behind Hungary in their Nations League group, with one win and three draws from four matches.

England are bottom of the four-team group with two draws and two losses, scoring just one goal in four matches.

Updated: September 21, 2022, 2:08 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL