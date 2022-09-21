German stars Neuer and Goretzka out of Nations League clash against England with Covid-19

Germany captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka have been ruled out of the Nations League clashes with Hungary and England after recording positive Covid-19 tests.

The news was confirmed by the German team in Frankfurt on Wednesday, where the squad are in training.

The pair, who are teammates at Bayern Munich, have left the camp and will not take part in either of the upcoming fixtures.

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has been called in to replace Neuer, with another player set to be nominated for Goretzka.

Germany's Bild reports the tests were carried out due to a positive test for a close personal contact of one of the players.

ℹ️ @Manuel_Neuer and @leongoretzka_ have tested positive for Covid-19. Both have been isolated from the team and will depart from the hotel. pic.twitter.com/MkvzssItZm — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 21, 2022

Both players tested negative on Monday when they entered camp.

Germany sit second behind Hungary in their Nations League group, with one win and three draws from four matches.

England are bottom of the four-team group with two draws and two losses, scoring just one goal in four matches.