Brentford v Arsenal player ratings: Janelt 4, Toney 6; Vieira 8, Jesus 9

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League after an impressive 3-0 victory at Brentford on Sunday.

The Gunners, who dropped points for the first time this season against Manchester United last time out, brushed aside a Bees side who produced an unusually lethargic performance in front of an equally subdued home support.

Defender William Saliba put Arsenal on their way to a sixth win in seven league games when his flicked header from a Bukayo Saka corner bounced over the line via a post in the 17th minute.

It was 2-0 just before the half-hour mark when Gabriel Jesus powered home a header from a perfect ball into the box by Granit Xhaka for the Brazilian's fourth goal of the season.

The final goal when Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira marked his first Premier League start with a fine left-footed strike from outside the box that clipped the post before hitting the back of the net just after half-time.

Such was Arsenal's dominance, they were even able to bring on Ethan Nwaneri in injury time who became the youngest ever Premier League player aged 15 years and 181 days.

It was a hugely disappointing afternoon for Brentford and striker Ivan Toney who could not mark his England call-up with a goal. Even when 26-year-old managed to win a penalty late on, the lineman's flag went up to deny him the chance of scoring for the sixth time this season.

Arsenal return to the top of the table, leading Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur by one point. Brentford remain in ninth place.

You can see the player ratings from Sunday's game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.