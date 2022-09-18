15-year-old makes Arsenal debut to create Premier League history - in pictures

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.

Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on as a substitute for Fabio Vieira in the second minute of stoppage time, the first player under 16 to play in the competition.

REA Arsenal cruise past Brentford to return to Premier League summit

The previous youngest player to feature in the league was Harvey Elliott, now of Liverpool, who was 16 years, 38 days old when he made his top flight debut for Fulham.

Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta's side a 2-0 lead at the break before Vieira completed the win in the 54th minute.

Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points.

Pictures of Nwaneri's debut can be seen in the gallery above.