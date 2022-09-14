Erling Haaland trains for Man City clash with former club Borussia Dortmund - in pictures

Manchester City's Erling Haaland will come face to face with former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Norwegian striker scored 86 goals in 89 games during his two-and-a-half-year spell at the German club before making a €60 million switch to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

The giant forward has already clocked up 12 goals in eight games for the English champions, including two strikes in City's 4-0 victory over Sevilla in Spain in last week's opening Group G fixture.

The 22-year-old striker has struck 25 goals in 20 Champions League games – and is the youngest player to chalk up 20 goals in the competition.

At the same stage in his career, the tournament's record scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who now has 140 goals, was yet to score. Lionel Messi had notched eight goals at the same point.

Haaland, whose ringtone is the competition's anthem, said this week: “I love the Champions League. I have to say this, it's a big dream for me

“When I wake up every morning, I listen to this song. It's my favourite competition.”

City manager Pep Guardiola said after the victory over Sevilla: “His numbers in all his career, not just here but when he was in previous teams, is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal.”

Guardiola's side invested in the forward to help them break their duck by winning the world's premier club competition.

His former teammates at Dortmund, who are second in the group, also on three points after their opening 3-0 win over FC Copenhagen, will hope that the Norwegian does not continue his hot streak at the Etihad on Wednesday.

