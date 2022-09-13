Mane, Muller and De Ligt train with Bayern Munich ahead of Barcelona clash - in pictures

Bayern Munich are set to go up against a familiar face when they take on Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Leading the line for the Spanish giants will be Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who left Bayern for Barca during the summer after eight seasons with the Germans, during which he scored 344 goals in 375 appearances.

Bayern started their Group C campaign with an impressive 2-0 win at Inter Milan, when Leroy Sane and own goal by Danilo D'Ambrosio secured all three points in Italy. Barca trounced Viktoria Plzen 5-1 on the same night, with Lewandowski grabbing a hat-trick.

In the Bundesliga on Saturday, Bayern drew 2-2 at home with Stuttgart – their third consecutive draw that leaves the reigning champions third in the table, behind Freiburg and surprise leaders Union Berlin.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann said his side's form will not change their preparation for Tuesday's match.

“I approach the week the way I would have done it if we had won,” Nagelsmann said after the Stuttgart draw.

“We're trying to come up with a good idea for Barcelona, which will be difficult. I would have done the same thing if we had won 4-0 today.”

After his side's win over Inter, Nagelsmann said his side were ready to take on the man who won eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League with the Bavarian club.

“I am looking forward to it [the reunion with Lewandowski]. Not so much as an opponent because he's very dangerous, but as a person I will be pleased to see him.

“I hope the fans will honour that too, regardless of how things were with his departure.”