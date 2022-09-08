Barcelona player ratings v Viktoria Plzen: Lewandowski 10, Dembele 9, Kounde 8

Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick in his first Champions League game for Barcelona to power the Catalans to an emphatic 5-1 home win over Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday.

Midfielder Franck Kessie put Barca in front in the 13th minute and Lewandowski extended their lead with a right-footed finish into the bottom corner in the 37th.

READ MORE Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Barcelona crush Viktoria Plzen

The Poland striker produced a diving header from an Ousmane Dembele cross to score again in first-half stoppage time and restore Barca's two-goal cushion after Jan Sykora's header had pulled the Czech champions back into contention.

Lewandowski completed his treble midway through the second period, meeting a layoff from Ferran Torres and curling the ball inside the far post with one touch.

Torres completed a hugely satisfying evening for Xavi Hernandez's side by scoring the fifth goal to put Barca top of Group C. They head to Lewandowski's former club Bayern Munich next on September 13, when Plzen host Inter Milan.

Assessing the performances from Camp Nou, Andy Mitten has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.