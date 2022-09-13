Lewandowski returns to old stomping ground as Barcelona train for Bayern Munich clash

Robert Lewandowski made his first return to the Allianz Arena on Monday as Barcelona took to the pitch for a final training session ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski spent eight trophy-laden and record-breaking years at Bayern, winning eight Bundesliga titles in a row, three German Cups, and the 2020 Champions League. He scored 344 goals in all competitions for the Bavarians and is second only to Gerd Muller as the most prolific goalscorer in German football history.

The Polish striker moved to Barcelona in July in one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer and has hit the ground running in Spain with nine goals in his first six games, including a hat-trick in Barca's opening Champions League victory against Viktoria Plzen.

Now Lewandowski is set to face his old team on Tuesday evening when Barcelona and Bayern vie for top spot in Group C, and he was in a jovial mood as Barca manager Xavi led a training session inside the stadium.

While Barcelona have started the season well with five wins and a draw to sit second in La Liga, Bayern enter the match following three successive Bundesliga draws having begun the campaign with three emphatic victories.

