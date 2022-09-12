Real Madrid v Mallorca player ratings: Rodrygo 8, Vinicius Junior 8; Battaglia 5, Muriqi 7

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday and continue their perfect start to the season.

A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead.

Vinicius Junior put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger completed the rout.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had started the weekend leading La Liga before Barcelona moved above them on Saturday following a 4-0 win at Cadiz, but this victory took Real Madrid back to the top, two points clear of their old rivals.

