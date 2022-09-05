Rashford stars as Man United win fourth straight: Premier League team of the week

Manchester United's shambolic start to the Premier League season is starting to feel like a distant memory. Defeats to Brighton and Brentford have been followed by four straight victories, the latest of which provided arguably the most positive sign of progress under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The 2-1 win over Liverpool to start United's run was important to stop the rot, but came against a side with their own relative struggles. Sunday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal was another matter. The Gunners arrived at Old Trafford following a perfect start to the season and despite dominating large parts of the game, saw their run ended thanks to a clinical performance from Marcus Rashford and a debut goal by Brazilian winger Antony.

That blockbuster match put the bow on an eventful Premier League weekend, which began with an entertaining goalless Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in Saturday's early game.

VAR then took centre stage during the traditional Saturday afternoon round of fixtures. At Stamford Bridge, West Ham manager David Moyes called the decision to overturn Maxwel Cornet's late equaliser "scandalous" as Chelsea claimed a 2-1 win.

Over at St James' Park, Newcastle were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace but only after VAR intervened to rule out Tyrick Mitchell's own goal having deemed that Joe Willock had fouled Vicente Guaita moments before. However, replays appeared to show that Willock had been pushed into the Palace goalkeeper, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitting he was "very surprised" by the decision.

Elsewhere, Ivan Toney solidified his hopes of an England call-up with a hat-trick for Brentford in a 5-2 win over Leeds, Bournemouth fought back from 2-0 down at half time to beat fellow promoted side Nottingham Forest 3-2, Tottenham extended their unbeaten start with a 2-1 victory over Fulham, and Wolves got their first win of the season by beating Southampton 1-0.

In Saturday's late game, Erling Haaland scored his 10th goal of the season but champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

On Sunday, Brighton continued their excellent start to the campaign with a 5-2 win over bottom side Leicester.

