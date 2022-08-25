Premier League predictions: momentum for Manchester United, Arsenal maintain winning start

We pick out the winners and losers from Matchday 4 in the English top-flight

Gareth Cox
Aug 25, 2022
We are three games into the new Premier League season and just one team has managed to maintain a 100 per cent winning record.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are sitting pretty at the top of the league having beaten Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Bournemouth in their opening fixtures, scoring nine goals and conceding just two along the way.

At the other end of the table, West Ham United also have a perfect record, ablet one manager David Moyes will want to end quickly – the Hammers are without a point or even a goal from their opening matches.

First up in this week's fixtures are Southampton and Manchester United on the south coast, with Eric ten Hag's side looking to build on Monday night's victory at home to Liverpool.

Brentford face Everton in London, Brighton entertain Leeds United, Chelsea take on Leicester City at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool are up against Bournemouth on Merseyside and champions Manchester City play host to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's home game against London rivals Fulham brings a busy day's action to a close.

Sunday sees three games taking place in the Midlands, with Aston Villa taking on West Ham, Wolves facing Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest tackling Tottenham Hotspur.

Updated: August 25, 2022, 2:53 AM
