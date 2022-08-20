Martin Odegaard scores twice as Arsenal top Premier League

Arsenal coasted to victory at Bournemouth as captain Martin Odegaard’s early brace took the visitors to the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners kept up their perfect start to the new campaign, their 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium sealed with a fine William Saliba strike as the defender opened his account for the club.

Odegaard had put Arsenal clear inside the opening 11 minutes, the first time the Norway international has scored twice in a match since a double for Stromsgodset in October 2014.

At this stage of last season, Mikel Arteta was facing calls to be axed as Arsenal boss as they sat bottom without a point or a goal.

The summer signing of Gabriel Jesus has done much to herald such a stark turnaround in fortunes and, while he did not add to his goal tally on the south coast, the Brazil forward was again instrumental.

Odegaard was on hand to turn home one of the easiest goals of his career to break the deadlock with less than five minutes on the clock.

He doubled the lead soon after, this time latching on to a loose touch by Jesus in the box and firing past Mark Travers to set Arsenal on course for another three points.

⏰ 05' | Martin Odegaard

⏰ 11' | Martin Odegaard

⏰ 54' | William Saliba



"It was really solid from start to the end," Odegaard told Sky Sports. "We came out and dominated, made some good chances and scored some good goals.

"We know it’s always difficult coming to these places. We have struggled before but we were so sharp and aggressive. It was a good performance from start to finish.

"Compared to last season we are a little bit ahead but we have to stay calm and we have to stay humble and see where it takes us."

Bournemouth, having lost 4-0 at champions Manchester City last weekend, were again struggling to get a foothold in the game as Arteta’s side continued to dominate.

Despite being on top, Arsenal had to wait until after the interval to further extend their lead – but it was a goal worth the wait.

Martinelli’s deep cross was collected by Granit Xhaka, who laid the ball perfectly into the path of Saliba – the France international continuing his fine start to life in the Arsenal side by curling home his first goal in English football.

Jesus thought he had got in on the act as he collected an Odegaard pass to finish with aplomb, only for celebrations to be cut short with VAR ruling out the effort for a marginal offside.

Bournemouth had not tasted defeat at home since losing to Boreham Wood in the FA Cup back in February but they were never at the races.