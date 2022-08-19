Darwin Nunez upbeat despite ban as Liverpool train for Man United clash - in pictures

Liverpool and Manchester United have endured forgettable starts to the 2022/23 Premier League season. But it can be safely said that United's has been an utter nightmare.

The Red Devils are bottom of the table after losing their opening two games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, the second defeat a 4-0 thrashing.

It was thought that the arrival of Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen would put Erik ten Hag's team on the right track after a disappointing sixth-place finish last season. But the dream has vanished in an instant, with more ruthless clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool expected to expose United's shortcoming in personnel and tactics even more harshly.

Off the pitch, there are hints of impending change. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has shown in interest in buying in to Manchester United, giving fans hope that ownership of the Glazer family could come to an end.

Expand Autoplay Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford in action during a Manchester United training session at Carrington. All pictures Getty

Their next game could make or break the team. Liverpool, who have not had a great start themselves, offer United a massive challenge early in the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's team dropped four points in their opening two games. Insipid displays in draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace mean the Reds are in the bottom half of the table.

Also injuries and a three-game suspension for new signing Darwin Nunez have made fans at Anfield uneasy.

Defender Virgil van Dijk said new Liverpool forward Nunez must learn to "control himself" after being sent off for a reckless headbutt during the draw against Crystal Palace.

The Uruguayan, 23, was shown a straight red card in the 57th minute at Anfield for his foul on Joachim Andersen and faces a three-match ban.

Klopp is already short of attacking options with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino absent from the squad for the Palace game. Now, Nunez will miss games against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

However, he did take part in training on Thursday.