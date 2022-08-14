Nottingham Forest v West Ham ratings: Henderson 9, O'Brien 8; Fabianski 8, Rice 5

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest bounced back from their opening day defeat by beating West Ham 1-0 at the City Ground on Sunday.

Steve Cooper’s side lost their first game back in the top flight after 23 years with a 2-0 reverse at Newcastle United last weekend but showed their fighting spirit against David Moyes’ team.

The Midlanders started with plenty of attacking intent and forced some sharp saves from Hammers goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianski. They took the lead when their record £17 million signing Taiwo Awoniyi pounced on a rebound from a Jesse Lingard shot to grab a scrappy winner in first-half stoppage time.

At the other end, keeper Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, saved a 65th-minute penalty from Declan Rice. He also made an excellent save from Tomas Soucek and was twice saved by his crossbar.

The win moved Forest into 10th place in the Premier League table.

