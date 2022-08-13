Aston Villa v Everton ratings: Mings 8, Watkins 8; Gray 5, Iwobi 7

Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals from Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ings turned inside the penalty area after receiving a pass from strike partner Ollie Watkins, took an extra touch to his left and scored with a fierce left-footed strike in the 31st minute.

Watkins, back in the starting team after being a substitute in the loss at Bournemouth last weekend, also set up the second when his low cross was tapped in by Buendia after 85 minutes.

While Villa secured their first win of the season, it was a second loss for Lampard’s Everton, who barely threatened until Lucas Digne bundled the ball into his own net from a cross by substitute Amadou Onana in the 87th minute.

