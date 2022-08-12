Messi, Mbappe and Neymar train ahead of PSG's match with Montpellier - in pictures

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe sharpened up during Paris Saint-Germain training as the French champions look to build on last week's crushing victory over Clermont when they next face Montpellier.

Messi scored twice in the second half, including with a stunning overhead kick, as Paris Saint-Germain began their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a 5-0 win over Clermont.

Neymar put in a brilliant shift as well with a goal and three assists as the Paris club tasted victory in new coach Christophe Galtier's first league game in charge despite Kylian Mbappe missing the trip due to an adductor injury.

French striker Mbappe took part in a full training session on Thursday as PSG fine-tuned preparations for the visit of Montpellier to Parc des Princes on Saturday.

