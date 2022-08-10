Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup to return next year

The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup is all set for a return in February 2023.

Launched in 2017, the youth tournament will be back for the first time since 2019 with the aim of developing and inspiring young football players in the region.

Read more An 'outstanding' Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup

The tournament has attracted global interest with participation from 13 countries representing four continents and over 1,750 players.

In 2018, the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup also launched a new girls’ category, which will return for the upcoming 2023 edition.

The tournament will be held on February 18-19 next year in the capital city. The age categories for the tournament are: Boys Under 8s, Under 10s, Under 12s and Under 14s; Girls Under 11s and Under 14s.

Commenting on the announcement, Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Abu Dhabi Sports Council is delighted to once again support the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup. Football tournaments in the capital city are essential to ensure the growth, further development and improvement of the football landscape in the UAE. We are very excited to see the Cup competition return in 2023 and are looking forward to welcoming teams from the region competing alongside youth Abu Dhabi football clubs.”

Simon Hewitt, senior manager, Football Operations MENA – Football Education, said: “We can’t wait to see so many young footballers playing with a smile on their faces and having fun at the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup in February 2023. The tournament returns and promises to be a fantastic experience for all involved, from players to families and the coaches.

“The tournament caters for all levels of abilities with day two ending in a selection of finals for the City Cup, City Plate, City Trophy and City Shield all up for grabs, with one lucky team winning an all-expenses paid trip to the City Football Academy in Manchester.”

Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Inspiring the next generation of sports stars and sharing Abu Dhabi with the world are among the key goals of DCT Abu Dhabi, so we’re thrilled to support the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup and showcase our world-class sporting infrastructure and partnerships.

“We look forward to welcoming players and families from near and far to experience Abu Dhabi at their own pace, whether it’s the excitement of theme parks, inspiring cultural attractions or getting some well-earned, private R&R at some of the best beaches and hotels in the world.”

To register, visit www.mancity.com