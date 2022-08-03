Luis Suarez welcomed by Nacional fans as he makes second debut - in pictures

Luis Suarez was cheered by adoring fans after being brought on as a substitute for his second Nacional debut after making his return to the club in the summer.

The 35-year-old forward rejoined Nacional after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired in the hope of remaining fit enough to play for Uruguay at the World Cup, which kicks off in November in Qatar.

However, it wasn't a winning return for Suarez as his club were beaten 1-0 at home by Brazil’s Atletico Goianiense in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals.

Luiz Fernando scored the only goal in Montevideo in the 23rd minute. Nacional almost equalised near the end after Suarez opened up the defence on the left to put Juan Ignacio Ramirez in a good position to finish, but the ball hit the post.

Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club tournament in South American football, is a key objective for Suarez and his club as they prepare for the return leg next Tuesday in Goiania.

Suarez's previous stint with Nacional was in 2005-06. He also played with a lot of success for Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona during his time in European football.

The veteran striker has scored 68 goals in 132 matches for the national team. Uruguay are in Group H at the World Cup along with Portugal, Ghana and South Korea.

