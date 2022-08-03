Arsenal's Bernd Leno signs for Fulham: 'It feels amazing to finally be here'

Promoted club sign Germany international goalkeeper on three-year deal

Arsenal's Bernd Leno has joined Premier League rivals Fulham on a three-year contract. Reuters
Steve Luckings
Aug 03, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Fulham have completed the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on a three-year contract for a reported fee of £8 million ($9.74m).

It represents a significant loss on the £20 million Arsenal paid Bayer Leverkusen for the Germany international in June 2018.

READ MORE
Premier League predictions: Liverpool trounce Fulham, Spurs off to a flyer

Leno, 30, kept 37 clean sheets in his 125 appearances for Arsenal. However, lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale last season, and said he was relieved to finally push the deal to sign for the Cottagers over the line.

He told FFCtv: “It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team.

“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time, but in the end we made it and that’s the most important thing.”

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said: “Bernd Leno is the goalkeeper whom we have pursued steadfastly throughout this transfer window, and we’re very excited that we’ve reached a transfer agreement and he’s now fully committed to Fulham.

“He has played at the highest level, and he’ll bring this experience and his leadership to our team. He’ll be a great addition to [head coach] Marco’s [Silva] squad, who are all excited for the season ahead.”

Leno becomes fourth addition to Marco Silva's squad following their promotion to the Premier League last season.

Midfielders João Palhinha and Andreas Pereira were signed from Sporting and Manchester United respectively while defender Kevin Mbabu joined from Wolfsburg.

The biggest summer transfers

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City to Chelsea (£50m). Getty Images

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City to Chelsea (£50m). Getty Images

Updated: August 03, 2022, 3:18 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL