Ajax issue stadium ban on signs asking for player shirts

Ajax Amsterdam have banned fans from taking signs into the Johan Cruyff Arena which ask players for their shirts after matches, according to Dutch media reports.

READ MORE Manchester United complete signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

The Dutch champions have reportedly told the Ajax supporters association that they had noticed an increasing number of such signs at games, mostly being held by children.

The club said it was no longer possible for the players to fulfil all the requests and when players walked by without handing over a shirt they were often criticised as arrogant.

The cardboard being used also posed a fire hazard, the club said, and several signs were confiscated on Saturday when the stadium hosted the season-opening Super Cup match between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax, who lost a thrilling Super Cup 5-3, open their Eredivisie title defence away to Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.