Manchester United ratings v Atletico Madrid: Maguire 7, Rashford 6, Eriksen 6

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Sevilla in Oslo on Saturday, the latest friendly in their build-up to the new season.

Atletico's Joao Felix scored the only goal for Diego Simeone's side, while Fred was sent off late in the game for two bookable offences, and Christian Eriksen came off the bench to make his debut.

New manager Erik ten Hag will be on the Old Trafford touchline for the first time on Sunday in another friendly, against another Spanish side in Rayo Vallecano.

United kick-off their Premier League campaign against Brighton on August 7.

Andy Mitten gives his verdict on the United player performances from Oslo below.

Manchester United ratings

David de Gea 6: Little to do against his former – and always difficult to play against - club but watch a far more fluid performance where more evidence was shown of Ten Hag’s new ideas. United now push so far up that the gap between De Gea and his defence is a big one. It’s risky but working so far. Beaten by a fine Felix shot at the last.

Diogo Dalot 6: United’s full backs are pushing up higher in attack, yet tucking in narrow when in defence. Spun inside out for Joao Felix’s brilliant winner.

Victor Lindelof 8: Strong early tackle on Correa and more aggressive. Key tackle on Cunha to stop Atletico’s best first half chance. Tight to the forwards and closed spaces down quickly. Intelligent performance.

Harry Maguire 7: Couple of nice first half crossfield passes. Closed Atletico forwards down. Pushed up in Ten Hag’s brave defensive high line. Blocked a Cunha shot on 50 and booked – with good reason – for a pull on Kondogbia three minutes later. Hit a free header wide after 75.

Tyrell Malacia 7: Got out of a tight spot to set up Rashford after two minutes. Poor tackle on Llorente. Passes well and pushes high. Shot over after 73 but like many of United’s efforts, no real threat. Encouraging.

Scott McTominay 6: Heavy challenge on Jan Oblak which outraged the Spaniards. United often created 4 vs 3 against their three man midfield in the first half. Too many easy passes given away in second half from the team overall.

Fred 7: Lively as ever. Booked after 27 minutes he refused to let an Atletico player get past him. Fine tackle on 32 to stop another Atletico attack. Has the turning circle of a small coin. United didn’t switch play quickly enough when Atletico went to their 4-5-1 low block and tried to go directly through them, which didn’t work. Sent off at the last.

Bruno Fernandes 6: Integral to early slick passing moves. Feisty in a scrappy game. Made runs in behind defenders. Tried catching the goalkeeper out with a 61st minute free-kick. Less effective in the second half.

Marcus Rashford 6: Cut in after two minutes and saw his shot saved. Effective in getting behind defenders. Lively, if lightweight, down the left. Shot on 43 and United had the better of the first half. It’s not easy to play against Atletico’s defence. Moved centre forward for the last 20 minutes and got into more good positions. Goals will hopefully follow.

Anthony Elanga 6: United did well in the first half, the front three pinning the back five back to create space. Neat play on the right. Fouled in a yellow card challenge. Turned and finished a tidy 42nd minute move.

Anthony Martial 6: Spooned a shot over after four and did a lovely turn a few minutes later. Neat link up but while United got into promising positions, the final ball wasn’t good enough.

Subs

Christian Eriksen 6: On for Martial after 68 minutes to huge cheers from the 26,129 crowd, which was overwhelmingly MUFC fans. Floated a beautiful ball towards Rashford after 71.

Donny Van de Beek 6: On for McTominay after 68. Ten Hag wants to get players into the ‘10’ position behind the opponents’ midfield – and not just one player but with midfielders, wingers and full backs too.

Facundo Pellistri 6: On for Elanga after 75. Ten Hag wants his wingers high and wide and to stretch the pitch. Pellistri unlikely to be first choice and got minutes because of Sancho’s absence, but he has a spark when he gets the ball.

James Garner N/A: On for Pellistri in final moments.