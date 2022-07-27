Sterling, Koulibaly and Chelsea stars get to work after troubling pre-season - in pictures

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been voicing his concern about the form of his team just a few days before the 2022/23 season kicks off.

Tuchel says he cannot recall a pre-season from his career with such an alarming sequence of defeats as this summer, as the Blues struggled on their tours of Singapore and the USA.

Most troubling for Tuchel was the 4-0 defeat by London rivals Arsenal in Florida. “I don’t know if I ever lost a match in pre-season 4-0. I can’t remember not winning two matches in a row," said the German.

Chelsea stars, including new signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, are now back in training at their UK base in Cobham as Tuchel tries to put right their problems ahead of their Premier League kick-off at Everton on August 6.

The Blues have one more pre-season fixture, against Italian Serie A side Udinese, for Tuchel to make changes.

