Mane and De Ligt score debut goals as Bayern Munich thrash DC United - in pictures

Sadio Mane needed just five minutes to get off the mark for Bayern Munich as the German champions began their pre-season tour of the United States with a 6-2 win over DC United on Wednesday night.

Mane, who joined Bayern from Liverpool last month, opened the scoring at the Audi Field after Lucas Copado was tripped inside the area, leaving the Senegalese forward to slot home from the penalty spot.

Marcel Sabitzer doubled Bayern's lead after 12 minutes when his deflected shot found its way past DC goalkeeper goalkeeper Jon Kempin. Serge Gnabry then made it 3-0 before the break, the German forward scoring via another deflection after being teed up by Mane.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann changed his entire XI for the second half and Matthijs de Ligt made an even quicker impact than fellow new signing Mane when the Dutch defender, signed this week from Juventus, scored his side's fourth goal after just two minutes with a volley from Joshua Kimmich's corner.

Joshua Zirkzee added a fifth shortly after as Thomas Muller's cross was touched back by Kingsley Coman, leaving the 21-year-old forward a simple tap-in.

DC United managed to get on the scoresheet in the 54th minute when Skage Lehland tapped in a loose ball after De Ligt's attempted headed clearance rebounded off the Bayern post. The hosts then scored their second seven minutes from time through Theodore Ku-DiPietro but Muller completed the rout in injury time after racing clear and applying a cool finish.

Bayern are next in action against Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, before getting their season underway with the DFL-Supercup final against RB Leipzig next Saturday, July 30.

