Erling Haaland: 22 pictures of the Manchester City star on his 22nd birthday

He only turns 22 on July 21 but there is no doubting how far Erling Haaland has come in his short football career.

After making his debut for Norwegian club Molde as a 16-year-old in 2017, the prolific striker has arrived at Manchester City via Austria with Salzburg and Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has never stopped scoring goals, netting 20 times for Molde, 29 times for Salzburg in 27 appearances, and 85 times for Dortmund in 88 games, with 22 assists thrown in for good measure.

City manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping Haaland can transfer that goal power to the Premier League and, even more importantly, Europe as City bid to win an elusive Champions League trophy.

The £51 million recruit sat out Thursday's 2-1 win over Club America in Houston in the first of City's two pre-season games in the US.

Next up is a glamour clash against Bayern Munich in Green Bay on Sunday, before they fly home and prepare to face Liverpool in the Community Shield on July 30.

