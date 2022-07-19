Erling Haaland takes an ice bath after training with new Man City teammates - in pictures

New Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been stepping up his training on the club's pre-season tour in the USA.

The £51 million recruit from Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to make his City debut on Thursday when the Premier League champions take on Club America in Houston in the first of two games.

Norwegian international Haaland looked fit in training as he joined his teammates working out under manager Pep Guardiola's watch, and then jumped into an ice bath to cool down.

City follow the Club America friendly - which is on Haaland's 22 birthday - with a glamour clash against Bayern Munich in Green Bay on Sunday, before they fly home and prepare to face Liverpool in the Community Shield on July 30.

