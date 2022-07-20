Spotlight on Lewandowski as striker trains with Barcelona in Florida - in pictures

Barcelona began their US tour with a comprehensive win over Inter Miami, with Raphinha marking his Barca debut with a goal and two assists, but it was Robert Lewandowski who was the centre of attention.

Polish striker Lewandowski completed his move to the Catalan giants after he expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich. Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barca for €45 million with €5m in add-ons.

The 33-year-old, who left Bayern after eight years with one Champions League and eight Bundesliga titles, joined his new Barca teammates on their US pre-season tour in Florida where he completed his medical.

However, it was 25-year-old Brazilian forward Raphinha who led Xavi Hernandez's side to a 6-0 win against MLS club Inter Miami.

Raphinha, who signed for €70m from Leeds United, first assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then extended the lead himself six minutes later. Ansu Fati scored Barca's third right before half-time with another pass from Raphinha.

The Catalans made eleven substitutions for the second half but continued to dominate and scored three more through Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele.

Lewandowski is Barcelona's fourth signing of the summer after Franck Kessie (AC Milan) and Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), arrived as free agents while Rapinha came in from Leeds.

Lewandowski will officially be presented by Barcelona on Wednesday in Miami but has already been training with his new club. Check out the photos from that training session in the photo gallery above.

Barcelona hit Inter Miami for six in pre-season friendly